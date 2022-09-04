Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Spitfire And The Troubleshooters Comic Book Issue No.1 1986 Eliot Brow Marvel Comics 12195

Spitfire And The Troubleshooters Comic Book Issue No.1 1986 Eliot Brow Marvel Comics 12195
View larger
$5.59
$4.99
See Options

1 in stock
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Spitfire And The Troubleshooters Comic Book Issue No.1 1986 Eliot Brow Marvel Comics. “Beginnings!” Story by Eliot Brow, John Morelli, and Gerry Conway. Art by Herb Trimpe, Joe Sinnott, and Morgan. Words like paranormal or super-hero are euphemisms only used in comic books and movies. That was until the White Event! In one blinding moment the landscape of the universe changed. Welcome to the New Universe. Dr. Swensen is a brilliant man who has just created the most sophisticated weapon in the history of mankind – the M.A.X. (Man Amplified X-periment), the Spitfire battle armor. It’s an achievement that will cost him his life. Now it falls to his daughter, Jenny, and her eclectic group of friends known as the Troubleshooters to see that Swensen’s life’s work doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

Explore More...

Related Items

Pac-Man World 20th Anniversary PlayStation PS1 Namco (1999)
Star Wars Icons: Han Solo Hardcover Edition
SGU Stargate Universe 11×17 inch San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Promotional Poster (2009) [D80]
Munchkin: Deadpool Just Deadpool Card Set
Action Comics Book Issue No. 832 2005 Dan Abnett Andy Lanning DC Comics 12257
The Monster Times Magazine Volume 1 Number #6 with full-color Plague of the Zombies Poster (1972)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Chirrut Îmwe Die Cast Elite Series Action Figure – Donnie Yen
Star Wars USPS Commemorative 41 Cent Postage Stamp Sheets
Sci Fi Magazine (June 2006) Superman Returns Brandon Routh Kevin Spacey Julia Stiles [S48]
Savage Tales Comic Magazine (Vol. 2 No. 5 June 1986) Edited by Larry Hama [193116]
comSKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.