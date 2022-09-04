Spitfire And The Troubleshooters Comic Book Issue No.1 1986 Eliot Brow Marvel Comics 12195

View larger $5.59

Spitfire And The Troubleshooters Comic Book Issue No.1 1986 Eliot Brow Marvel Comics. “Beginnings!” Story by Eliot Brow, John Morelli, and Gerry Conway. Art by Herb Trimpe, Joe Sinnott, and Morgan. Words like paranormal or super-hero are euphemisms only used in comic books and movies. That was until the White Event! In one blinding moment the landscape of the universe changed. Welcome to the New Universe. Dr. Swensen is a brilliant man who has just created the most sophisticated weapon in the history of mankind – the M.A.X. (Man Amplified X-periment), the Spitfire battle armor. It’s an achievement that will cost him his life. Now it falls to his daughter, Jenny, and her eclectic group of friends known as the Troubleshooters to see that Swensen’s life’s work doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

