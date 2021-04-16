Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Forest Special Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover

The Forest Special Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover
View larger
$29.99
$23.97
See Options

2 in stock
Blu-ray
SKU: 210416-86422-1
UPC: 738329252816
Part No: K25281
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

Two couples plan a trip into the forest, but they didn’t count on a killer on the loose with a taste for human flesh! The maniac is haunted by the ghosts of his children who come to aid of the campers in this unique entry into the killer-in-the-woods genre. From 70’s exploitation director Don Jones (Lethal Pursuit, Schoolgirls in Chains), featuring cult star Gary Kent (Satan’s Sadists, Thrill Killers), Stafford Morgan (Legend of Bigfoot) and Corky Pigeon (TV’s Silver Spoons). Now see this slasher classic in HD!

Special Features

  • 2016 HD Scan
  • Audio Commentary by Producer/Director Don Jones and Star Gary Kent (Michael Brody)
  • Audio Commentary by Producer/Director Don Jones and Cinematographer Stuart Asbjornsen
  • Making-of Featurette
  • Original Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Runtime: 85 min
  • Language: English
  • Region: A,B,C
Explore More...

Related Items

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre The Album [Explicit Lyrics]
A Nightmare on Elm Street 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Abel Ferrara’s Body Snatchers Blu-ray
Drafthouse Films’ Trailer War 24×36 inch Promotional Movie Poster Mondo (2012) [D11]
Damnation Alley Special Edition Blu-ray
The Brain That Wouldn’t Die Special Edition DVD
King Kong 22 x 34 Inch Movie Poster
Stephen King’s The Stand: Complete and Uncut Hardcover Edition with Bernie Wrightson Illustrations (1990)
The Bloodthirsty Trilogy – The Vampire Doll, Lake of Dracula, Evil of Dracula Special Edition Blu-ray
Batman Ninja Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Edition
Blu-raySKU: 210416-86422-1
UPC: 738329252816
Part No: K25281
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New