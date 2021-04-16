The Forest Special Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover

View larger $29.99

Two couples plan a trip into the forest, but they didn’t count on a killer on the loose with a taste for human flesh! The maniac is haunted by the ghosts of his children who come to aid of the campers in this unique entry into the killer-in-the-woods genre. From 70’s exploitation director Don Jones (Lethal Pursuit, Schoolgirls in Chains), featuring cult star Gary Kent (Satan’s Sadists, Thrill Killers), Stafford Morgan (Legend of Bigfoot) and Corky Pigeon (TV’s Silver Spoons). Now see this slasher classic in HD!

Special Features

2016 HD Scan

Audio Commentary by Producer/Director Don Jones and Star Gary Kent (Michael Brody)

Audio Commentary by Producer/Director Don Jones and Cinematographer Stuart Asbjornsen

Making-of Featurette

Original Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Runtime: 85 min

Language: English

Region: A,B,C

