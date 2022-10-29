Share Page Support Us
Winged Victory (1944) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Mark Daniels, Edmond O’Brien, Lon McCallister [F21]

Moss Hart’s Winged Victory (1944) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Mark Daniels, Edmond O’Brien, Lon McCallister.

This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.

Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

