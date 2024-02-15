Night of the Blood Monster (The Bloody Judge) (1970)

Fénix Cooperativa Cinematográfica, Garigliano Film, Prodimex Film, Terra-Filmkunst

The 1970 horror film The Bloody Judge was directed by Jess Franco and stars Christopher Lee, Maria Schell, Leo Genn, Hans Hass Jr., Maria Rohm and Margaret Lee. This film is loosely based on the story of Judge Jeffries (Christopher Lee), the Lord Chief Justice of seventeenth-century England, who condemned women as witches to further his political and sexual needs.

The Bloody Judge was originally released in Italy on February 5, 1970. In 1972 the film was released in the United States under the title Night of the Blood Monster.