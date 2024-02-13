Las Vegas Diecast Super Convention (2024)

Ahern Luxury Boutique Hotel

United States > Nevada > Las Vegas > > 89102

The 2024 Diecast Super Convention is the 17th Annual all diecast Convention in Las Vegas. Hot Wheels, Jada, Greenlight, Nvrland, Matchbox, Maisto and more, all have booths and presentations. Additionally, the event features wall to wall vendors of nothing but diecast, along with celebrity appearances, events, special souvenir cars, a special Hall of Honor dinner, full-size car show and more.