Blade Runner 2049: The Storyboards Hardcover Edition

- Cast: Ana de Armas | Barkhad Abdi | Carla Juri | Dave Bautista | David Dastmalchian | Edward James Olmos | Harrison Ford | Hiam Abbass | Jared Leto | Lennie James | Mackenzie Davis | Mark Arnold | Robin Wright | Ryan Gosling | Sallie Harmsen | Sylvia Hoeks | Tómas Lemarquis | Vilma Szécsi | Wood Harris
- Directors: Denis Villeneuve
- Project Name Blade Runner 2049
- Authors Darryl Henley | Sam Hudecki
- Foreword Denis Villeneuve
- Characters Rick Deckard
- Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
- Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
- Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Drama | Mystery | Science Fiction | Sequels
- Studios: Alcon Publishing | Titan
- Original Release Date: October 6, 2017
- Product Release Date: April 6, 2021
- Rating: R
- More: Dave Bautista | Denis Villeneuve | Edward James Olmos | Harrison Ford | Jared Leto | Lennie James | Ryan Gosling
In 1982, film audiences experienced a bold new depiction of the future with the ground-breaking Blade Runner, which was fundamental in establishing the still-vibrant Cyberpunk movement. With the critically acclaimed Blade Runner 2049, director Denis Villeneuve further explored that unique “future noir” world, this time following a young blade runner whose discovery of a long-buried secret leads him to track down former blade runner Rick Deckard–the protagonist of the first film–who’s been missing for some thirty years.
Blade Runner 2049: The Storyboards is a celebration of the rarely-seen artwork that was key in building the harsh, yet strangely beautiful, environments in the film. This remarkable book presents a fresh look at Blade Runner 2049, including scenes that were later altered or cut out entirely, along with new, in-context commentary from storyboard artists Sam Hudecki and Darryl Henley throughout.
Special Features
- Blade Runner 2049: The Storyboards is the only book presenting all of the storyboards from the film
- Includes Foreword by film director Denis Villeneuve
- Featuring Commentary by Storyboard Artists Sam Hudecki and Darryl Henley
Specifications
- Pages: 224
- Size: 12 x 1 x 11 in
- Language: English
