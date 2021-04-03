Share Page Support Us
Blade Runner 2049: The Storyboards Hardcover Edition

In 1982, film audiences experienced a bold new depiction of the future with the ground-breaking Blade Runner, which was fundamental in establishing the still-vibrant Cyberpunk movement. With the critically acclaimed Blade Runner 2049, director Denis Villeneuve further explored that unique “future noir” world, this time following a young blade runner whose discovery of a long-buried secret leads him to track down former blade runner Rick Deckard–the protagonist of the first film–who’s been missing for some thirty years.

Blade Runner 2049: The Storyboards is a celebration of the rarely-seen artwork that was key in building the harsh, yet strangely beautiful, environments in the film. This remarkable book presents a fresh look at Blade Runner 2049, including scenes that were later altered or cut out entirely, along with new, in-context commentary from storyboard artists Sam Hudecki and Darryl Henley throughout.

Special Features

  • Blade Runner 2049: The Storyboards is the only book presenting all of the storyboards from the film
  • Includes Foreword by film director Denis Villeneuve
  • Featuring Commentary by Storyboard Artists Sam Hudecki and Darryl Henley

Specifications

  • Pages: 224
  • Size: 12 x 1 x 11 in
  • Language: English
