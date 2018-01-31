Reefer Madness 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster

View larger $12.99 $8.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

Details

Featured is a reproduction of the movie poster for the 1936 cautionary tale Reefer Madness, which features a fictionalized and highly exaggerated take on the use of marijuana. In Reefer Madness, three drug dealers lead innocent teenagers to become addicted to “reefer” cigarettes by holding wild parties filled with jazz music.

Cast: Carleton Young | Dave O'Brien | Dorothy Short | Kenneth Craig | Lillian Miles | Thelma White | Warren McCollum

Directors: Louis J. Gasnier

Project Name: Reefer Madness

