Reefer Madness 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster

PosterSKU: 180131-70333-1
Part No: P3182
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Kino Lorber
Rating: PG
Details

Featured is a reproduction of the movie poster for the 1936 cautionary tale Reefer Madness, which features a fictionalized and highly exaggerated take on the use of marijuana. In Reefer Madness, three drug dealers lead innocent teenagers to become addicted to “reefer” cigarettes by holding wild parties filled with jazz music.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Carleton Young | Dave O'Brien | Dorothy Short | Kenneth Craig | Lillian Miles | Thelma White | Warren McCollum
Directors: Louis J. Gasnier
Project Name: Reefer Madness

