RARE Flash Gordon The Official Poster Magazine Walkerprint Phoenix Publications (1980)

View larger $15.99 $12.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Poster Magazine SKU: 170221-63291-1

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Flash Gordon items

Product Types: Art & Prints | Posters | Magazines

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Original U.S. Release: December 5, 1980

Rating: PG

Used items are not returnable and can not be refunded.

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This is an extremely rare original copy of the Official Poster Magazine for the 1980 film Flash Gordon. The magazine folds out into a large poster. The item is in excellent condition and has slight creasing on the edges from years of wear, along with corner dings and a few small folds.

Flash Gordon centers on a football player (Sam J. Jones) and his friends, as they travel to the planet Mongo and find themselves fighting the tyranny of Ming the Merciless (Max von Sydow) to save Earth.

Size: 8.5 x 11.75 inches (unfolds into large poster)

Cast: Brian Blessed | John Hallam | John Osborne | Mariangela Melato | Max Von Sydow | Melody Anderson | Ornella Muti | Peter Wyngarde | Philip Stone | Richard O'Brien | Sam J. Jones | Suzanne Danielle | Timothy Dalton | Topol | William Hootkins

Directors: Mike Hodges

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Fantasy | Magazines | Posters | Science Fiction | Throwback Space