Yoshitaka Amano Coffin: The Art of Vampire Hunter D Art Book with Slipcover

For over 20 years, the character Vampire Hunter D has haunted the imaginations of people around the world, its image forever etched in the mind’s eye through the dazzling artwork of Yoshitaka Amano. As the original novels appear in English for the first time, American readers are clamoring for a more extensive look at this singular creation. Coffin obliges. This gorgeous retrospective embraces the full scope of Amano’s work with the character: in the novels, as inspiration for the animators of the two theatrical films, rare paintings, and illustrations created for release as limited edition prints.

The book itself is softcover with an outer hardshell slipcover.

The item is in excellent condition and has never been used. Review the images to see the condition, there is a corner ding and slight wear from storage.

Yoshitaka Amano is a Japanese artist. He began his career as an animator and has become known for his illustrations for the anime Vampire Hunter D, Shinjuku, and for his character designs, image illustrations and title logo designs for the Final Fantasy video game series developed by Square Enix (formerly Square). His influences include Western comic books, art nouveau, and Japanese woodblock prints. He has won awards for his work, including the 1999 Bram Stoker Award for his collaboration with Neil Gaiman, Sandman: The Dream Hunters. In early 2010, he established Studio Devaloka, a film production company.

