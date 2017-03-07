Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

New Art Fantastix #1 Lorenzo Sperlonga Dirty Works

New Art Fantastix #1 Lorenzo Sperlonga Dirty Works
View larger
New Art Fantastix #1 Lorenzo Sperlonga Dirty Works
New Art Fantastix #1 Lorenzo Sperlonga Dirty Works
New Art Fantastix #1 Lorenzo Sperlonga Dirty Works
New Art Fantastix #1 Lorenzo Sperlonga Dirty Works
New Art Fantastix #1 Lorenzo Sperlonga Dirty Works
New Art Fantastix #1 Lorenzo Sperlonga Dirty Works

$25.00

$23.00


2 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 170307-63560-1
Part No: A-DW
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Exploitation | Fantasy | Mature | Science Fiction
Studio: SQP
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A special import from Germany – a completely uncensored version. This magnificent overview of Lorenzo Sperlonga’s work contains staggering works of fantasy and erotic power! The women in a Sperlonga painting have a life and heat all their own, and Lorenzo lets you take a leisurely stroll through his amazing gallery of illustrations. A tasty little item from our good friends across the sea. The very limited amount of text is in German AND English.

  • 9×12 oversized format
  • 104 pages
  • full color

Related Items

Variety
Black Mama, White Mama
The Savage Art of Bob Larkin
42nd Street Forever: The Peep Show Collection Vol. 17
Nightmare Sisters Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack
Penthouse Comix Volume 1 Number 6 (Issue 6) March/April 1995 Arthur Suydam Cover Near Mint Condition
Bad, Bad, Gang
The Lost Films of Herschell Gordon Lewis Blu-ray + DVD Combo
Hobgoblins Blu-ray + DVD Combo
The Art of Ken Barr Limited Hardcover Edition Fantasy Art Book

Categories

Exploitation | Fantasy | Featured | Mature | Science Fiction | Softcover Books | SQP | The Museum of Fantasy Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *