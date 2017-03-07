New Art Fantastix #1 Lorenzo Sperlonga Dirty Works

$25.00
$23.00
Part No: A-DW
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Exploitation | Fantasy | Mature | Science Fiction
Studio: SQP
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
A special import from Germany – a completely uncensored version. This magnificent overview of Lorenzo Sperlonga’s work contains staggering works of fantasy and erotic power! The women in a Sperlonga painting have a life and heat all their own, and Lorenzo lets you take a leisurely stroll through his amazing gallery of illustrations. A tasty little item from our good friends across the sea. The very limited amount of text is in German AND English.
- 9×12 oversized format
- 104 pages
- full color
