Hammer Films Double Feature: The Revenge of Frankenstein + Curse of the Mummy’s Tomb

Item Release Date: September 6, 2016
For more than four decades, Hammer Films unique blend of horror, science fiction, thrills and comedy dominated countless drive-ins and movie theaters. Enjoy this impeccable collection from the darkest corners of the Hammer Imagination!
The Revenge of Frankenstein (1958)
Starring: Peter Cushing, Eunice Gayson, Francis Matthews, Michael Gwynn
Peter Cushing reprises his famous role as Baron Victor Frankenstein in this horror classic. Rescued from the guillotine by his devoted crippled assistant Fritz, the Baron relocates and becomes Dr. Stein. Under the guise of charity work, he continues his gruesome experiments, this time transplanting Fritz’s brain into his latest creation: a normal, healthy body.
The Curse of the Mummy’s Tomb (1964)
Starring: Terence Morgan, Ronald Howard, Fred Clark, Jeanne Roland, George Pastell, Jack Gwillim
An American showman and financier disrupts the coffin of a mummified pharoah and finds it empty. The mummy has escaped to fulfill the dreadful prophesy and exact a violent and bloody revenge on all those who defiled his final resting place.
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Eunice Gayson | Francis Matthews | Fred Clark | George Pastell | Jack Gwillim | Jeanne Roland | Michael Gwynn | Peter Cushing | Ronald Howard | Terence Morgan
Directors: Michael Carreras | Terence Fisher
