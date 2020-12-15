Johnny Cash Greatest Hits Volume 1 Vinyl – Ring of Fire, I Walk the Line [E85]

$18.99
$12.70
VinylSKU: 201215-83908-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical | Western
Studio: Columbia Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Johnny Cash Greatest Hits Volume 1 Vinyl – Ring of Fire, I Walk the Line.
The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Artists: Johnny Cash
Related Items
Categories
Columbia Records | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Vinyl | Western