View larger $19.99 $13.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200707-81184-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Studio: A&M Records

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Humble Pie Performance Rockin’ The Fillmore 2LP Vinyl Edition (1971). The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2



Artists: Humble Pie

Related Items

Categories

A&M Records | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Vinyl