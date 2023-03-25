Vinyl Idolz: Dodgeball – Peter La Fleur (Vince Vaughn) Character Figure #24

- Cast: Al Kaplon | Alan Tudyk | Ben Stiller | Brandon Molale | Cayden Boyd | Chris Williams | Christine Taylor | Chuck Norris | David Hasselhoff | Gary Cole | Hank Azaria | Jamal Duff | Jason Bateman | Joel David Moore | Julie Gonzalo | Justin Long | Kevin Porter | Lance Armstrong | Missi Pyle | Rip Torn | Rusty Joiner | Stephen Root | Suzy Nakamura | Trever O'Brien | Vince Vaughn | William Shatner
- Directors: Rawson Marshall Thurber
- Characters: Peter La Fleur
- Product Types: Toys & Figures | Statues and Models
- Lines: Cult Flavor
- Genres: Comedy | Drama | Romance | Sports
- Studios: Funko
- Original Release Date: June 18, 2004
- Rating: pg-13
PLEASE NOTE: Item has minor wear and dust on outer box from storage.
Vinyl Idolz: Dodgeball – Peter La Fleur (Vince Vaughn) Character Figure.
Peter La Fleur is a true underdog. As the binding force for an internationally renowned dodgeball team of gym rat misfits, Pete has to make sure he’s calm under pressure and unassailably dominant on and off the court. The only way to do that is to live by this age-old adage: If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball.
Vinyl Idolz feature your favorite characters the Funko way. Pop culture licensed-focused toy company Funko is located in Everett, Washington. Funko works with more than 150 companies including Lucas Films, Marvel, Hasbro, The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, DC Comics, NBA, Sanrio, and Disney. Funko’s Pop! Vinyl is the number one stylized vinyl collectible in the world. The Funko Vinyl Idols Collection celebrates classic and timeless movie, television and comics characters.
Specifications
- Size:8 in
- Material:Vinyl
- People / Bands: Al Kaplon | Alan Tudyk | Ben Stiller | Brandon Molale | Cayden Boyd | Chris Williams | Christine Taylor | Chuck Norris | David Hasselhoff | Gary Cole | Hank Azaria | Jamal Duff | Jason Bateman | Joel David Moore | Julie Gonzalo | Justin Long | Kevin Porter | Lance Armstrong | Missi Pyle | Rawson Marshall Thurber | Rip Torn | Rusty Joiner | Stephen Root | Suzy Nakamura | Trever O'Brien | Vince Vaughn | William Shatner
- Characters: Peter La Fleur
- Shows / Movies: Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
- Genres: Comedy | Drama | Romance | Sports
- Companies: Funko
- Product Types: Toys & Figures > Statues and Models