Vinyl Idolz: Dodgeball – Peter La Fleur (Vince Vaughn) Character Figure #24

View larger
$20.84
$18.95
See Options

3 in stock
Fig
SKU: 230325-107047
UPC: 849803056483
Part No: FUN5648
Weight: 0.7 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

PLEASE NOTE: Item has minor wear and dust on outer box from storage.

Vinyl Idolz: Dodgeball – Peter La Fleur (Vince Vaughn) Character Figure.

Peter La Fleur is a true underdog. As the binding force for an internationally renowned dodgeball team of gym rat misfits, Pete has to make sure he’s calm under pressure and unassailably dominant on and off the court. The only way to do that is to live by this age-old adage: If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball.

Vinyl Idolz feature your favorite characters the Funko way. Pop culture licensed-focused toy company Funko is located in Everett, Washington. Funko works with more than 150 companies including Lucas Films, Marvel, Hasbro, The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, DC Comics, NBA, Sanrio, and Disney. Funko’s Pop! Vinyl is the number one stylized vinyl collectible in the world. The Funko Vinyl Idols Collection celebrates classic and timeless movie, television and comics characters.

Specifications

  • Size:
    8 in
  • Material:
    Vinyl
