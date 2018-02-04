Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Jackie Chan’s The Foreigner Blu-ray + DVD

Jackie Chan’s The Foreigner Blu-ray + DVD
View larger
Jackie Chan’s The Foreigner Blu-ray + DVD
Jackie Chan’s The Foreigner Blu-ray + DVD
Jackie Chan’s The Foreigner Blu-ray + DVD
Jackie Chan’s The Foreigner Blu-ray + DVD
Jackie Chan’s The Foreigner Blu-ray + DVD
Jackie Chan’s The Foreigner Blu-ray + DVD

$34.98

$26.98


1 in stock


DVD-BD Combo SetSKU: 180204-70381-1
UPC: 025192377488
Part No: 64181414
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Jackie Chan | Pierce Brosnan  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Action | Crime | Drama
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: October 13, 2017
Item Release Date: January 9, 2018
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan star in The Foreigner, a timely action thriller from the director of “Casino Royale” and “Goldeneye.” Chan stars as humble London businessman Quan, whose long-buried past erupts in a revenge-fueled vendetta when the only person left for him to love – his teenage daughter – is taken from him in a senseless act of politically-motivated terrorism. In his relentless search for the identity of the terrorists, Quan is forced into a cat- and-mouse conflict with a British government official (Pierce Brosnan), whose own past may hold clues to the identities of the elusive killers.

Special Features

  • The Making of The Foreigner Featurette
  • Interviews with Director Martin Campbell and Stars Jackie Chan & Pierce Brosnan
  • Trailers 1 and 2

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.40:1
  • Runtime: 114
  • Region: A/1

Cast: David Pearse | Jackie Chan | Katie Leung | Mark Tandy | Niall McNamee | Pierce Brosnan | Rufus Jones
Directors: Martin Campbell
Project Name: The Foreigner

Related Items

The Dark Tower Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL
Alien After Attack Stretched Canvas Print
The World of the Orville TV Series Companion Art Book (2018)
The Prince and the Nature Girl
Shaft 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Reservoir Dogs – Mr. Blonde Portrait 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Bruce Lee Focus Childrens Apparel
Saw Anthology Volume 1: Original Motion Picture Music Soundtrack
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth Original Soundtrack Music by Javier Navarrete
Bruce Lee Dragon Snapshots Childrens Apparel

Categories

Action | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Flavor | Drama | DVD | Featured | Movies & TV | Universal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *