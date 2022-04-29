Star Trek Beyond Movie Poster 27×51 inch Licensed Beach Towel [T40]

- Cast: Anita Brown | Anton Yelchin | Chris Pine | Danny Pudi | Deep Roy | Doug Jung | Fraser Aitcheson | Idris Elba | Joe Taslim | John Cho | Karl Urban | Kim Kold | Lydia Wilson | Melissa Roxburgh | Simon Pegg | Sofia Boutella | Zachary Quinto | Zoe Saldana
- Directors: Justin Lin
- Project Name Star Trek Beyond
- Product Types: Home & Bath | Beach Towels
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction
- Studios: Paramount Pictures
- Original Release Date: July 22, 2016
- Rating: PG-13
- Dye Sublimated Print Uniquely Hand Printed in the USA.
- The dye sublimation printing process creates slight imperfections over seams and/or folds. They are unique to and a part of each towel.
- Each towel printed on a soft polyester base that gets softer with each wash.
- One side of every beach towel includes a unique art design printed by Logo Vision.
Star Trek Beyond Movie Poster 27×51 inch Licensed Beach Towel.
Specifications
- Material: Microfiber Polyester
