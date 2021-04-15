Don Murray Original Publicity Press Photo [G28]

View larger $13.99

$9.97 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock pic

SKU: 210415-86391-1

Weight: 0.06 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Don Murray (Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, Bus Stop, Knots Landing, The Plainsman) Original Publicity Press Photo.

The item has some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 8x10 in

Related Items