View larger $13.99 $8.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200623-81128-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Redd Foxx items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Throwback Space

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Comedy

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Redd Foxx Everything’s Big Comedy Album Laff Records Vinyl Edition (1983). The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1



Artists: Redd Foxx

Related Items

Categories

Comedy | Music & Spoken Word | Throwback Space | Vinyl