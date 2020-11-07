Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

White Rock Mineral Water Original Vintage Advertising Sign Litho in USA

White Rock Mineral Water Original Vintage Advertising Sign Litho in USA
View larger

$130.99

$87.90


1 in stock


signSKU: 201107-82943-1
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: History
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

White Rock Mineral Water Original Vintage Advertising Sign Litho in USA. “Drink White Rock The Leading Mineral Water.”

The item is in very good shape with wear from age and storage. Please review photos for condition details.

Related Items

Cleopatra Five Star Collection 3-Disc Set
Kevin Costner’s Dances With Wolves VHS New Sealed
Haunted Histories Collection: The World’s Scariest Stories in One Spine-Chilling 20-Disc DVD Set
Evita: The Complete Motion Picture Music Soundtrack 2-Disc Set
The Patriot Special Edition DVD (2000)
10 Things You Don’t Know About 2-Disc DVD Set (2012) History Channel
The Saturday Evening Post (May 7, 1904) J. J. Gould, Cleveland Bond Issues, President Grover Cleveland
Animation Magazine (1998) Disney Mulan Cover [12164]
Frank Frazetta Egyptian Queen 24 x 36 inch Fantasy Art Poster
Four Days: The Historical Record of the Death of President Kennedy (1964)

Categories

History | Memorabilia