Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Dear Boris: The Life of William Henry Pratt a.k.a. Boris Karloff Hardcover Edition (1st edition, 1975)

Dear Boris: The Life of William Henry Pratt a.k.a. Boris Karloff Hardcover Edition (1st edition, 1975)
View larger
Dear Boris: The Life of William Henry Pratt a.k.a. Boris Karloff Hardcover Edition (1st edition, 1975)
Dear Boris: The Life of William Henry Pratt a.k.a. Boris Karloff Hardcover Edition (1st edition, 1975)

$23.99

$14.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 190613-78068-1
ISBN-10: 0394475798
ISBN-13: 978-0394475790
Weight: 3.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Boris Karloff  items
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Monster Movies
Studio: Knopf
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This biography, written with the cooperation of the late actor’s family, is crammed with anecdotes, personal opinions, and dozens of rare photos. This portrait of the horror star, who played every baddie from Frankenstein’s monster to Dr. Seuss’s Grinch, is buttressed with 150 photos and a complete filmography.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases, a cover tear, and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 9.1 x 7.9 x 1.1 in
  • Pages: 273


Authors: Cynthia Lindsay
Subject: Boris Karloff

Related Items

Animal House Middle Fingers 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Alien Anthology 6-Disc Blu-ray Set – Alien, Aliens, Alien 3 & Alien Resurrection
Grindhouse Planet of Terror Needle Prick 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Eaten Alive 2-Disc Special Edition
Oldboy Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Collector’s Edition
John Beal – The X-Files: A Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Celebration of Music from the Cult Classic TV Show
Blade Runner 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Making A Monster: The Creation of Screen Characters by the Great Makeup Artists (1988) 193157
Billy Jack Paperback Screenplay 1st Edition Avon N458 with Introduction by Tom Laughlin
Split Blu-ray DVD & Digital HD Combo Pack Horror James McAvoy M Night Shyamalan

Categories

Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | Hardcover Books | Horror | Knopf | Monster Movies | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *