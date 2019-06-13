Savage Tales Comic Magazine (Vol. 2 No. 5 June 1986) Edited by Larry Hama [193116]

View larger $16.99 $10.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





mag SKU: 190613-78078-1

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels | Magazines & Newspapers

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | War

Studio: Marvel Studios

Item Release Date: June 1, 1986

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Savage Tales Comic Magazine (Vol. 2 No. 5 June 1986) Edited by Larry Hama.

The item is in very good condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 9x11 in



Publication: Savage Tales

Contributors: Larry Hama

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics | Graphic Novels | Magazines & Newspapers | Marvel Studios | The Museum of Fantastic Art | War