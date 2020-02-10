Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Ideal Toys Abbott and Costello Who’s On First Collector Dolls with Cassette (1984)

Ideal Toys Abbott and Costello Who’s On First Collector Dolls with Cassette (1984)
View larger

$79.99

$45.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 200210-80304-1
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Buddy Films | Comedy
Studio: CBS
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Ideal Toys Abbott and Costello Who’s On First Collector Dolls with Cassette (1984). Manufactured by CBS Inc.

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases in the box. The figures are in great condition. See photos for details.


Subject: Bud Abbott | Lou Costello

Related Items

Deep Throat Part II Collection Special Edition Blu-ray
RARE Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl Original 50 x 21 inch Double-Sided Magazine Insert Poster Ad (2003)
God’s Little Acre Movie Tie-In Edition (Signet S581, May 1958)
The Wretched Stone Hardcover 1st Edition (1991)
Raiders of the Lost Ark 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster – Style B
Go: Music from the Motion Picture Limited Yellow “Gopaque” Edition
The Encyclopedia of TV Game Shows: Completely Updated 3rd Edition Hardcover (1999)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show 24 x 36 Inch Red Lips Tim Curry Movie Poster
Santa’s World Fabric Mache 8″ Seated Santa Holding Girl Table Piece
The Movies: Revised and Updated 1st Paperback Edition (1970) [1931135]

Categories

Buddy Films | CBS | Comedy | Throwback Space | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *