X2: X-Men United – Expanded Score From The Motion Picture 2-Disc Limited Edition Set – Music Composed by John Ottman

Details

La-La Land Records and 20th Century Fox present the remastered and expanded 2-CD release of acclaimed composer John Ottman’s (The Usual Suspects, Gothika, Superman Returns, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang) original orchestral score to the 2003 Twentieth Century Fox blockbuster X2: X-Men United, starring Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman and Ian McKellen, directed by Bryan Singer. With a running time of over 112 minutes, this remastered and expanded 2-CD presentation offers more than 50 minutes of music beyond the original 2003 soundtrack release. Produced by Nick Redman and Mike Matessino and edited and mastered by Daniel Hersch, the improved sound and exclusive, in-depth liner notes by film music writer Daniel Schweiger take this noteworthy score to new super heroic heights!

Special Features

Limited Edition of 3500 Units

Playlists

Disc 1



Opening Titles

Nightcrawler Attack

Alkali Lake

Jean's Hallucination/Something Terrible

Newscast/Permission/Reunion

Cerebro

Sneaky Mystique

Meeting Nightcrawler

You Remember Him

Mansion Attack/Don't You Remember/Escape

Opening Cerebro/Bottom's Up

Jason's Story/Harmless Kiss

Magneto's Escape

What Bobby Can Do/Finding Faith

Pyro Attack

Xavier Escapes

Storm's Perfect Storm/Missiles

Fireside Chat/Flashback/Jean and Logan/You Know What I Want

God Among Insects/Where Is Everyone?

I'm In

Disc 2



Augmentation Room (Death Strikes Deathstrike)

Deathstrike Dies/Magneto's Old Tricks

Wolverine to the Rescue

Rogue Earns Wings

Goodbye/We're Here to Stay

Evolution Leaps Forward

Suite from X-Men 2 (End Credits original version)

Evolution Leaps Forward (original version)

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 112:25

Cast: Alan Cumming | Anna Paquin | Brian Cox | Famke Janssen | Halle Berry | Hugh Jackman | Ian McKellen | James Marsden | Patrick Stewart | Rebecca Romijn

Directors: Bryan Singer

Composers: Alfred Newman | John Ottman

Project Name: X2: X-Men United

