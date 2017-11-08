X2: X-Men United – Expanded Score From The Motion Picture 2-Disc Limited Edition Set – Music Composed by John Ottman

$16.98
$13.59
UPC: 826924121924
Part No: LLLCD 1219
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Sequels | Thrillers
Studio: La-La Land Records | Twentieth Century Fox
Item Release Date: March 18, 2014
Rating: PG-13
Details
La-La Land Records and 20th Century Fox present the remastered and expanded 2-CD release of acclaimed composer John Ottman’s (The Usual Suspects, Gothika, Superman Returns, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang) original orchestral score to the 2003 Twentieth Century Fox blockbuster X2: X-Men United, starring Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman and Ian McKellen, directed by Bryan Singer. With a running time of over 112 minutes, this remastered and expanded 2-CD presentation offers more than 50 minutes of music beyond the original 2003 soundtrack release. Produced by Nick Redman and Mike Matessino and edited and mastered by Daniel Hersch, the improved sound and exclusive, in-depth liner notes by film music writer Daniel Schweiger take this noteworthy score to new super heroic heights!
Special Features
- Limited Edition of 3500 Units
Playlists
- Disc 1
- Twentieth Century Fox Fanfare (composed by Alfred Newman)
Opening Titles
Nightcrawler Attack
Alkali Lake
Jean's Hallucination/Something Terrible
Newscast/Permission/Reunion
Cerebro
Sneaky Mystique
Meeting Nightcrawler
You Remember Him
Mansion Attack/Don't You Remember/Escape
Opening Cerebro/Bottom's Up
Jason's Story/Harmless Kiss
Magneto's Escape
What Bobby Can Do/Finding Faith
Pyro Attack
Xavier Escapes
Storm's Perfect Storm/Missiles
Fireside Chat/Flashback/Jean and Logan/You Know What I Want
God Among Insects/Where Is Everyone?
I'm In
It's Time by: Alfred Newman | John Ottman
- Disc 2
- The Children/Something's Wrong
Augmentation Room (Death Strikes Deathstrike)
Deathstrike Dies/Magneto's Old Tricks
Wolverine to the Rescue
Rogue Earns Wings
Goodbye/We're Here to Stay
Evolution Leaps Forward
Suite from X-Men 2 (End Credits original version)
Evolution Leaps Forward (original version)
Suite from X-Men 2 (End Credits film version) by: John Ottman
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Runtime: 112:25
Cast: Alan Cumming | Anna Paquin | Brian Cox | Famke Janssen | Halle Berry | Hugh Jackman | Ian McKellen | James Marsden | Patrick Stewart | Rebecca Romijn
Directors: Bryan Singer
Composers: Alfred Newman | John Ottman
Project Name: X2: X-Men United
