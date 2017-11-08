Twitter
X2: X-Men United – Expanded Score From The Motion Picture 2-Disc Limited Edition Set – Music Composed by John Ottman
$16.98

$13.59


1 in stock


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Sequels | Thrillers
Studio: La-La Land Records | Twentieth Century Fox
Item Release Date: March 18, 2014
Rating: PG-13
Details

La-La Land Records and 20th Century Fox present the remastered and expanded 2-CD release of acclaimed composer John Ottman’s (The Usual Suspects, Gothika, Superman Returns, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang) original orchestral score to the 2003 Twentieth Century Fox blockbuster X2: X-Men United, starring Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman and Ian McKellen, directed by Bryan Singer. With a running time of over 112 minutes, this remastered and expanded 2-CD presentation offers more than 50 minutes of music beyond the original 2003 soundtrack release. Produced by Nick Redman and Mike Matessino and edited and mastered by Daniel Hersch, the improved sound and exclusive, in-depth liner notes by film music writer Daniel Schweiger take this noteworthy score to new super heroic heights!

Special Features

  • Limited Edition of 3500 Units

Playlists

  • Disc 1
  • Twentieth Century Fox Fanfare (composed by Alfred Newman)
    Opening Titles
    Nightcrawler Attack
    Alkali Lake
    Jean's Hallucination/Something Terrible
    Newscast/Permission/Reunion
    Cerebro
    Sneaky Mystique
    Meeting Nightcrawler
    You Remember Him
    Mansion Attack/Don't You Remember/Escape
    Opening Cerebro/Bottom's Up
    Jason's Story/Harmless Kiss
    Magneto's Escape
    What Bobby Can Do/Finding Faith
    Pyro Attack
    Xavier Escapes
    Storm's Perfect Storm/Missiles
    Fireside Chat/Flashback/Jean and Logan/You Know What I Want
    God Among Insects/Where Is Everyone?
    I'm In
    It's Time   by: Alfred Newman | John Ottman
  • Disc 2
  • The Children/Something's Wrong
    Augmentation Room (Death Strikes Deathstrike)
    Deathstrike Dies/Magneto's Old Tricks
    Wolverine to the Rescue
    Rogue Earns Wings
    Goodbye/We're Here to Stay
    Evolution Leaps Forward
    Suite from X-Men 2 (End Credits original version)
    Evolution Leaps Forward (original version)
    Suite from X-Men 2 (End Credits film version)   by: John Ottman

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Runtime: 112:25

Cast: Alan Cumming | Anna Paquin | Brian Cox | Famke Janssen | Halle Berry | Hugh Jackman | Ian McKellen | James Marsden | Patrick Stewart | Rebecca Romijn
Directors: Bryan Singer
Composers: Alfred Newman | John Ottman
Project Name: X2: X-Men United

Categories

