You’re Never Too Young, Mitzi McCall Original 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Card [G27]

- Cast: Dean Martin | Diana Lynn | Jerry Lewis | Margery Maude | Milton Frome | Mitzi McCall | Nancy Kulp | Nina Foch | Raymond Burr | Romo Vincent | Veda Ann Borg
- Directors: Norman Taurog
- Project Name You're Never Too Young
- Subject Mitzi McCall
- Product Types: Lobby Cards | Press Photos | Originals | Originals
- Genres: Comedy | Musical
- Studios: Paramount Pictures
- Original Release Date: July 20, 1955
- Rating: PG
Dean Martin | Jerry Lewis | Mitzi McCall | Raymond Burr
You’re Never Too Young, Mitzi McCall Original 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Card.
Item has wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 8x10 in
