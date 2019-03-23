Share Page Support Us
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (January 9, 2015) Parks and Recreation Farewell

Entertainment Weekly Magazine (January 9, 2015) Parks and Recreation Farewell
$5.99

$4.99


1 in stock


magazineSKU: 190323-77607-1
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Comedy | Cult Television | Television
Item Release Date: January 9, 2015
Details

Entertainment Weekly Magazine (January 9, 2015) Parks and Recreation Farewell.

Parks and Recreation stars Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, Jim O’Heir, Retta, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jay Jackson, and Paul Schneider.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Cast: Adam Scott | Amy Poehler | Aubrey Plaza | Aziz Ansari | Chris Pratt | Jay Jackson | Jim O'Heir | Nick Offerman | Paul Schneider | Rashida Jones | Retta | Rob Lowe
Publication: Entertainment Weekly
Subject: Parks and Recreation

