Evil Dead: A Nightmare Reimagined 2-LP Vinyl Edition

View larger

$53.99

$44.87


4 in stock


VinylSKU: 210203-84951-1
Part No: DW112
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Bruce Campbell | Sam Raimi
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Death Waltz | New Line Cinema
Original U.S. Release: April 15, 1981
Item Release Date: August 2, 2018
Rating: NC-17
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

One of the most legendary horror scores ever gets recorded & reinvented for 2018. Joe LoDuca went back to the drawing board to fully re-record and expand his original score to The Evil Dead with absolutely terrifying results. The record you hold in your hands manages to keep the essence and familiarity of the original score yet feels completely new and exciting due to the addition of all new music combining the classic and the contemporary.

The artwork – by original Evil Dead artist Graham Humphreys – also combines the original visceral rawness with an incredible eye for detail and a painterly touch that comes from being a leader in the poster industry since 1981.

Joe LoDuca had this to say on the newly recorded and expanded score:

“EVIL DEAD was my first film commission. As fate would have it, this is the movie that has the most enduring impact on generations of fans. Every few years I get a request to release the score, and my response is the same. I own the score, but not the recording rights. So when I was last approached to reissue the score, I asked myself this question: Knowing what I now know, how would I write for that ensemble today? I am happy that I did. Welcome to my nightmare: reimagined.”

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Betsy Baker | Bruce Campbell | Ellen Sandweiss | Richard DeManincor | Ted Raimi | Theresa Tilly
Directors: Sam Raimi
Project Name: The Evil Dead
Characters: Ashley 'Ash' J. Williams
Composers: Joe LoDuca
Artists: Graham Humphreys

