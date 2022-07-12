New York Daily News (Apr 5, 2012) Johan Santana Baseball Newspaper section V73

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Drama | Sports
New York Daily News (Apr 5, 2012) Johan Santana Baseball Newspaper section. 2012 Baseball Preview, Tale of Two Cities, Yanks thinking title in Bronx, while Met hope Queens isn’t a ghost town. Yankees & Mets scouting reports, Special Report Best of the Big Apple Awards.
- People / Bands: Johan Santana
- Publications: New York Daily News
- Product Types: Books > Magazines & Newspapers
- Sports: Baseball