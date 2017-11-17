Rosemary’s Baby Director-Approved Special Edition – Criterion Collection

Blu-ray SKU: 171117-68423-1

UPC: 715515100717

Part No: CC2199BD

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: New

View All: John Cassavetes | Roman Polanski | William Castle items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Film Noir | Horror | Mystery | Suspense | Thrillers

Studio: Criterion | Paramount Pictures

Original U.S. Release: June 12, 1968

Item Release Date: October 30, 2012

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Terrifying and darkly comic, Rosemary’s Baby marked the Hollywood debut of Roman Polanski (Repulsion). This wildly entertaining nightmare, faithfully adapted from Ira Levin’s best seller, stars a revelatory Mia Farrow (Hannah and Her Sisters) as a young mother-to-be who grows increasingly suspicious that her overfriendly elderly neighbors, played by Sidney Blackmer (High Society) and an Oscar-winning Ruth Gordon (Harold and Maude), and self-involved husband (actor and filmmaker John Cassavetes) are hatching a satanic plot against her and her baby. In the decades of occult cinema Polanski’s ungodly masterpiece has spawned, it’s never been outdone for sheer psychological terror.

Special Features

Cover art based on a theatrical poster by Stephen Frankfurt

New, restored digital transfer, approved by director Roman Polanski, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

New documentary featuring interviews with Polanski, actress Mia Farrow, and producer Robert Evans

Interview with author Ira Levin from a 1997 broadcast of Leonard Lopate’s public radio program New York and Company, about his 1967 novel, its sequel, and the film

Komeda, Komeda, a feature- length documentary on the life and work of jazz musician and composer Krzysztof Komeda, who wrote the score for Rosemary’s Baby

A booklet featuring a new essay by critic Ed Park; Levin’s afterword to the 2003 New American Library edition of his novel; and Levin’s rare, unpublished character sketches of the Woodhouses and floor plan of their apartment, created in preparation for the novel

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 136

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: Monaural

Region: A

Cast: Charles Grodin | D'Urville Martin | Emmaline Henry | Hope Summers | John Cassavetes | Maurice Evans | Mia Farrow | Phil Leeds | Ralph Bellamy | Ruth Gordon | Sidney Blackmer | Victoria Vetri

Directors: Roman Polanski

Project Name: Rosemary's Baby

Contributors: Roman Polanski | William Castle

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Criterion | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Film Noir | Horror | Movies & TV | Mystery | Paramount Pictures | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space