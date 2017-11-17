Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Rosemary’s Baby Director-Approved Special Edition – Criterion Collection

Rosemary’s Baby Director-Approved Special Edition – Criterion Collection
View larger
Rosemary’s Baby Director-Approved Special Edition – Criterion Collection
Rosemary’s Baby Director-Approved Special Edition – Criterion Collection
Rosemary’s Baby Director-Approved Special Edition – Criterion Collection
Rosemary’s Baby Director-Approved Special Edition – Criterion Collection
Rosemary’s Baby Director-Approved Special Edition – Criterion Collection
Rosemary’s Baby Director-Approved Special Edition – Criterion Collection

$39.99

$25.99


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 171117-68423-1
UPC: 715515100717
Part No: CC2199BD
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

View All: John Cassavetes | Roman Polanski | William Castle  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Film Noir | Horror | Mystery | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Criterion | Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: June 12, 1968
Item Release Date: October 30, 2012
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Terrifying and darkly comic, Rosemary’s Baby marked the Hollywood debut of Roman Polanski (Repulsion). This wildly entertaining nightmare, faithfully adapted from Ira Levin’s best seller, stars a revelatory Mia Farrow (Hannah and Her Sisters) as a young mother-to-be who grows increasingly suspicious that her overfriendly elderly neighbors, played by Sidney Blackmer (High Society) and an Oscar-winning Ruth Gordon (Harold and Maude), and self-involved husband (actor and filmmaker John Cassavetes) are hatching a satanic plot against her and her baby. In the decades of occult cinema Polanski’s ungodly masterpiece has spawned, it’s never been outdone for sheer psychological terror.

Special Features

  • Cover art based on a theatrical poster by Stephen Frankfurt
  • New, restored digital transfer, approved by director Roman Polanski, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack
  • New documentary featuring interviews with Polanski, actress Mia Farrow, and producer Robert Evans
  • Interview with author Ira Levin from a 1997 broadcast of Leonard Lopate’s public radio program New York and Company, about his 1967 novel, its sequel, and the film
  • Komeda, Komeda, a feature- length documentary on the life and work of jazz musician and composer Krzysztof Komeda, who wrote the score for Rosemary’s Baby
  • A booklet featuring a new essay by critic Ed Park; Levin’s afterword to the 2003 New American Library edition of his novel; and Levin’s rare, unpublished character sketches of the Woodhouses and floor plan of their apartment, created in preparation for the novel

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 136
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Audio: Monaural
  • Region: A

Cast: Charles Grodin | D'Urville Martin | Emmaline Henry | Hope Summers | John Cassavetes | Maurice Evans | Mia Farrow | Phil Leeds | Ralph Bellamy | Ruth Gordon | Sidney Blackmer | Victoria Vetri
Directors: Roman Polanski
Project Name: Rosemary's Baby
Contributors: Roman Polanski | William Castle

Related Items

Doberman Cop 2-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD
Werner Herzog’s Cobra Verde Original Soundtrack by Popol Vuh Including Unreleased Bonus Tracks
8 Mile Original Soundtrack Album CD Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture
Deadwood: Music from the HBO Original Series [Explicit Lyrics]
Eddie and the Cruisers II: Eddie Lives Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
The Art of Mondo Hardcover Edition
The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album Music by Danny Elfman
Dark Horse Frank Miller’s Sin City Marv Vinyl Figure Eric So
Cinema Retro Magazine Volume 12 Issue 35 (2016) – In-Depth Look at Bruce Lee’s Classic Martial Arts Film Enter the Dragon

Categories

Blu-ray | Criterion | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Film Noir | Horror | Movies & TV | Mystery | Paramount Pictures | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *