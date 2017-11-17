Twitter
A Swinging Big Band Christmas Music Performed by London Music Works

A Swinging Big Band Christmas Music Performed by London Music Works
$17.98

$12.98


1 in stock


CDSKU: 171117-68421-1
UPC: 738572155728
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Formats: CD
Genres: Drama | Family
Studio: Silva Screen
Item Release Date: November 17, 2017
Details

The cream of London’s session musicians joins forces with four of the most versatile singers around to deliver a spirited collection of everyone’s favourite Christmas tunes, big band style. Joe Stilgoe is an internationally acclaimed singer, pianist and songwriter with a rich musical heritage (his father is lyricist and entertainer Richard; his mother the opera singer Annabel Hunt). His live shows are a mixture of virtuosic musicianship and breathtaking theatricality, combining on the spot improvisation and the quickest of wits. The Sunday Times labelled him, “A very British Harry Connick Jr”. Liane Carroll has been a pillar of the British jazz and soul scene for over thirty-five years.

Playlists

  • Let it Snow! 2:49
    Jingle Bells 2:55
    White Christmas 3:49
    Winter Wonderland 2:34
    Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas 4:35
    Sleigh Ride 4:16
    Santa Claus Is Coming to Town 3:16
    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas 3:02
    Santa Baby 4:34
    Frosty the Snowman 3:11
    Silent Night 5:40
    We Wish You a Merry Christmas 3:03

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Contributors: Joe Stilgoe | Keith Ferreira | Liane Carroll | London Music Works | Shane Hampsheir

