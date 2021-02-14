New York Post 911 Coverage Edition, Missing Heroes List (September 17, 2001) [J56]

paper SKU: 210214-85120-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers

Genres: History

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

New York Post 911 Coverage Edition, Missing Heroes List (September 17, 2001).

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.



Publication: New York Post

Related Items

Categories

History | Magazines & Newspapers