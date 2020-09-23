$27.99
Cleveland Cavaliers Officially Licensed 2016 NBA Finals Champions T-Shirt XL [6104] Fanatics. The shirt is new and unused, it will be shipped in a clear plastic wrapper. The 2015 Cleveland Cavaliers NBA basketball championship winning roster includes Matthew Dellavedova, Channing Frye, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Richard Jefferson, Dahntay Jones, James Jones, Sasha Kaun, Kevin Love, Jordan McRae, Timofey Mozgov, Iman Shumpert, J. R. Smith, Tristan Thompson, and Mo Williams.
- Size: XL
Subject: Cleveland Cavaliers | LeBron James