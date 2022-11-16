Share Page Support Us
The Valley of Decision (1945) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Greer Garson, Gregory Peck [F85]

The Valley of Decision (1945) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Greer Garson, Gregory Peck [F85]
View larger
The Valley of Decision (1945) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Greer Garson, Gregory Peck [F85]
$20.87
$18.97
See Options

1 in stock
Ad
SKU: 221029-103637
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Valley of Decision (1945) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Greer Garson, Gregory Peck.

This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.

Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

