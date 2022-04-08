The Hollywood Reporter (June 28, 2013) Aaron Sorkin, Jeff Daniels [T45]

Share Page Support Us
The Hollywood Reporter (June 28, 2013) Aaron Sorkin, Jeff Daniels

The Hollywood Reporter (June 28, 2013) Sorkin’s New Newsroom, Aaron Sorkin, Jeff Daniels, John Gallagher Jr. ,Emily Mortimer. Warner Bros., legendary and a TV Chief, inside a strained relationship and the hiring of Bruce Rosenblum. WME’s prank war on CAA, why clients lose, Man of Steel Money Shock, how John Peters will reap millions for doing nothing. Advertising page featuring Bates Motel, Vera Farmiga and Freddie Highmore, outstanding drama series.

