The Baby Maker Original Press Photo – Barbara Hershey [G59]

- Cast: Barbara Hershey | Bobby Pickett | Collin Wilcox Paxton | Helena Kallianiotes | Jeannie Berlin | Jeff Siggins | Lili Valenty | Madge Kennedy | Paul Linke | Phyllis Coates | Ray Hemphill | Sam Groom | Scott Glenn
- Directors: James Bridges
- Project Name The Baby Maker
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Drama
- Studios: National General Pictures
- Original Release Date: October 1, 1970
- Rating: R
- More: Barbara Hershey
The Baby Maker Original Press Photo – Barbara Hershey.
The item is in very good shape with bends and wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 10x8 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Barbara Hershey | Bobby Pickett | Collin Wilcox Paxton | Helena Kallianiotes | James Bridges | Jeannie Berlin | Jeff Siggins | Lili Valenty | Madge Kennedy | Paul Linke | Phyllis Coates | Ray Hemphill | Sam Groom | Scott Glenn
- Shows / Movies: The Baby Maker
- Genres: Drama
- Studios / Manufacturers: National General Pictures
- Product Types: Originals