Grease Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-Disc Vinyl Edition (1978) John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John

View larger
$17.99

From: $13.97


1 in stock
Vinyl 1280
0 in stock
4K Blu-ray
Vinyl 1280SKU: 201022-82528-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
4K Blu-raySKU: 201022-82528-2
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: John Travolta  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Comedy | Musical | Romance
Studio: RSO Records
Original U.S. Release: June 16, 1978
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Grease Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-Disc Vinyl Edition (1978) John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John. Original Vinyl Edition.

The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 62

Cast: Barry Pearl | Didi Conn | Dinah Manoff | Jamie Donnelly | Jeff Conaway | John Travolta | Kelly Ward | Michael Tucci | Olivia Newton-John | Stockard Channing
Directors: Randal Kleiser
Project Name: Grease

Categories

Comedy | Music & Spoken Word | Musical | Romance | RSO Records | Vinyl