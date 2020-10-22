$17.99
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Genres: Comedy | Musical | Romance
Studio: RSO Records
Original U.S. Release: June 16, 1978
Rating: PG-13
Details
Grease Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-Disc Vinyl Edition (1978) John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John. Original Vinyl Edition.
The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.
Playlists
- Grease by: Frankie Valli
- Summer Nights by: John Travolta | Olivia Newton-John
- Hopelessly Devoted to You by: Olivia Newton-John
- You're the One That I Want by: John Travolta | Olivia Newton-John
- Sandy by: John Travolta
- Beauty School Dropout by: Frankie Avalon
- Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee by: Stockard Channing
- Greased Lightnin' by: John Travolta
- It's Raining on Prom Night by: Cindy Bullens
- Alone at a Drive-In Movie (TRUE instrumental) by: Ernie Watts
- Blue Moon by: Sha Na Na
- Rock & Roll Is Here to Stay by: Sha Na Na
- Those Magic Changes by: Sha Na Na
- Hound Dog by: Sha Na Na
- Born to Hand Jive by: Sha Na Na
- Tears on My Pillow by: Sha Na Na
- Mooning by: Cindy Bullens | Louis St. Louis
- Freddy, My Love by: Cindy Bullens
- Rock & Roll Party Queen by: Louis St. Louis
- There Are Worse Things I Could Do by: Stockard Channing
- Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee by: Olivia Newton-John
- We Go Together by: John Travolta | Olivia Newton-John
- Love Is a Many Splendored Thing (TRUE instrumental) by: Studio Orchestra
- Grease (Reprise) by: Frankie Valli
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 62
Cast: Barry Pearl | Didi Conn | Dinah Manoff | Jamie Donnelly | Jeff Conaway | John Travolta | Kelly Ward | Michael Tucci | Olivia Newton-John | Stockard Channing
Directors: Randal Kleiser
Project Name: Grease
