George Carlin – I Kinda Like It When A Lotta People Die Standup CD [Explicit Lyrics]

George Carlin – I Kinda Like It When A Lotta People Die Standup CD [Explicit Lyrics]
CDSKU: 171227-69159-1
UPC: 030306723594
Part No: GC5701
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Comedy
Studio: Eardrum Records
Item Release Date: September 16, 2016
I Kinda Like It When a Lotta People Die is George Carlin at his bitingly best. Recorded over the course of two nights at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on September 9th and 10th, 2001, this never-before-released material was to be the source for Carlin’s twelfth HBO special. But following the attacks on 9/11, Carlin removed and reworked much of the content into what ultimately became ‘Complaints and Grievances.’

Now here for this first time, is the performance as it was originally planned, raw and uncensored, and featuring Carlin’s characteristic acerbic wit and insight. Also included is a home recording from 1957 which finds a young George Carlin, in the words of Lewis Black, “already speaking with an authority that would become his trademark,” as well as interviews with long-time manager Jerry Hamza and Rocco Urbisci, director of 10 of Carlin’s HBO® specials. Showcasing a comic legend at work over the course of almost 50 years, I Kinda Like It When a Lotta People Die proves once again that George Carlin will forever be the king of cutting edge comedy.

  • Side A
  • Boston Rant 1957
    Rats and Squealers
    Cocaine
    The Fecal Differential
  • Side B
  • Tired of Songs
    The First Enema
    Uncle Dave
  • Bonus
  • Jerry Hamza Interview
    Rocco Urbisci Interview
    I Kinda Like it When a Lotta People Die 6-23-2003 (Original Ending)

  • Number of Discs: 1


Authors: George Carlin

