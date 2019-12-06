View larger $8.99 $4.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Hardcover Book SKU: 191206-79841-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Genres: Biography | Drama | Reality TV | Television

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Bachelor’s Children: A Synopsis of the Radio Program Hardcover Edition (1939) vintage television tie-in.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and tears in the spine. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 7.1 x 5 x 0.3 in



Authors: Bess Flynn

Related Items

Categories

Biography | Drama | Hardcover Books | Reality TV | Television