Bachelor’s Children: A Synopsis of the Radio Program Hardcover Edition (1939)

$8.99

$4.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 191206-79841-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Biography | Drama | Reality TV | Television
Details

Bachelor’s Children: A Synopsis of the Radio Program Hardcover Edition (1939) vintage television tie-in.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and tears in the spine. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 7.1 x 5 x 0.3 in


Authors: Bess Flynn

