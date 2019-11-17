Share Page Support Us
Fanny Hill 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1968) [9359]

Fanny Hill 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1968) [9359]
View larger

$29.99

$25.97


1 in stock


Poster (One Sheet) 27 x 41 inchSKU: 191117-79744-1
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Comedy | Drama | Exploitation | Mature
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Original U.S. Release: November 11, 1968
Rating: X
Details

Fanny Hill 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1968).

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 27x41 in

Cast: Diana Kjær | Hans Ernback | Keve Hjelm
Directors: Mac Ahlberg
Project Name: Fanny Hill

Categories

Comedy | Cult Flavor | Drama | Exploitation | Mature | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original

