Fanny Hill 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1968) [9359]

Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Comedy | Drama | Exploitation | Mature
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Original U.S. Release: November 11, 1968
Rating: X
Details
Fanny Hill 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1968).
The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 27x41 in
Cast: Diana Kjær | Hans Ernback | Keve Hjelm
Directors: Mac Ahlberg
Project Name: Fanny Hill
