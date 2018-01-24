Twitter
God of War: Chains of Olympus Collector’s Item Omega Pendant Necklace (2007)
God of War: Chains of Olympus Collector’s Item Omega Pendant Necklace (2007)
$19.99

$14.99


1 in stock


PendantSKU: 180125-70155-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game
Studio: SONY Pictures
Original U.S. Release: March 4, 2008
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is a God of War: Chains of Olympus Collector’s Item Omega Pendant that can be placed on a necklace. The item was used as a promotional product for the video game produced by Ready at Dawn Studios and distributed by Sony Computer Entertainment. The rope length on the item is short and meant to be added to a chain or other accessory.

In God of War: Chains of Olympus, Kratos – in an earlier time and while still in service to the gods – must fight to save the land from a growing darkness.

Cast: Debi Derryberry | Dwight Schultz | Erin Torpey | Fred Tatasciore | Marina Gordon | Terrence T.C. Carson
Directors: Ru Weerasuriya
Subject: God of War: Chains of Olympus

