God of War: Chains of Olympus Collector’s Item Omega Pendant Necklace (2007)

View larger $19.99 $14.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Pendant SKU: 180125-70155-1

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Memorabilia

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game

Studio: SONY Pictures

Original U.S. Release: March 4, 2008

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is a God of War: Chains of Olympus Collector’s Item Omega Pendant that can be placed on a necklace. The item was used as a promotional product for the video game produced by Ready at Dawn Studios and distributed by Sony Computer Entertainment. The rope length on the item is short and meant to be added to a chain or other accessory.

In God of War: Chains of Olympus, Kratos – in an earlier time and while still in service to the gods – must fight to save the land from a growing darkness.

Cast: Debi Derryberry | Dwight Schultz | Erin Torpey | Fred Tatasciore | Marina Gordon | Terrence T.C. Carson

Directors: Ru Weerasuriya

Subject: God of War: Chains of Olympus

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Memorabilia | SONY Pictures