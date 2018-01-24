Twitter
Marvel Comics Unisex Punisher Black Skull Stainless Steel Chain Pendant Necklace

$27.99

$16.95


1 in stock


NecklaceSKU: 180125-70158-1
UPC: 642415295598
Weight: 1.04 lbs
Condition: New

Details

Featured is a Punisher Black Skull icon stainless steel chain pendant with a 21 inch chain length. The box has a few small scuff marks, but overall the item is in great shape.

Specifications

  • Size: 3.4 x 2.9 x 1.3 in (box)


Characters: Punisher

