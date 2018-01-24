Marvel Comics Unisex Punisher Black Skull Stainless Steel Chain Pendant Necklace

$27.99
$16.95
NecklaceSKU: 180125-70158-1
UPC: 642415295598
Weight: 1.04 lbs
Condition: New
UPC: 642415295598
Weight: 1.04 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Punisher items
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Crime | Thrillers
Studio: Marvel Studios
Item Release Date: November 10, 2014
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Featured is a Punisher Black Skull icon stainless steel chain pendant with a 21 inch chain length. The box has a few small scuff marks, but overall the item is in great shape.
Specifications
- Size: 3.4 x 2.9 x 1.3 in (box)
Characters: Punisher
Related Items
Categories
Action | Comic Based | Crime | Featured | Marvel Studios | Memorabilia | Thrillers