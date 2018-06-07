The Matrix Reloaded Music from the Motion Picture + Bonus Tracks – 2-Disc Limited Edition Set

CD SKU: 180606-73650-1

UPC: 826924126325

Part No: LLLCD1263

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Andy Wachowski | Keanu Reeves | Lana Wachowski | Laurence Fishburne items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Thrillers

Studio: La-La Land Records | Warner Bros.

Original U.S. Release: May 15, 2003

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

La-La Land Records, Warner Bros. and Warner Bros. music continue celebrating Warner Bros.’ 90th anniversary with this deluxe, 2-CD expanded archival collection release of Don Davis’ phenomenal original score to the 2003 motion picture THE MATRIX RELOADED, the second installment in THE MATRIX SAGA starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and Carrie-Anne Moss, and directed by the Wachowski Siblings. Experimental and atmospheric, yet orchestral and thematic, Don Davis’ score is a sci-fi action wonder onto itself. Clocking in at more than 150 minutes, this spectacular 2-CD set was produced by Don Davis, Neil S. Bulk and Dan Goldwasser, mastered by Mike Matessino and is limited to 3500 units. In depth, exclusive liner notes by Tim Greiving feature comments from Mr. Davis and co-composer (on some tracks) Ben Watkins (aka Juno Reactor).

All of Don Davis’ original music recorded for the film is presented on this release, including his original scored versions of those two cues, as well as additional tracks that were dropped, eventually replaced by electronica in the final film.

This item is new and sealed. The images of the spread are stock images for reference only.

Special Features

All of Don Davis' original music recorded for the film is presented on this release, as well as additional tracks that were dropped and eventually replaced by electronica in the film

A number of bonus tracks not featured on the original album release are also included

Limited Edition Collector's Series of 3,500 units

Linrer notes booklet with writing on the making of the groundbreaking films, along with rare production photos from the set.

Playlists

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Andy Arness | Anthony Brandon Wong | Carrie-Anne Moss | Christine Anu | Christopher Kirby | Cornel West | Essie Davis | Gina Torres | Gloria Foster | Harold Perrineau | Harry Lennix | Hugo Weaving | Jada Pinkett Smith | Keanu Reeves | Lambert Wilson | Laurence Fishburne | Leigh Whannell | Monica Bellucci | Nona Gaye | Randall Duk Kim | Ray Anthony | Roy Jones Jr. | Terrell Dixon | Tory Mussett

Directors: Andy Wachowski | Lana Wachowski

Project Name: The Matrix Reloaded

Contributors: Don Davis | Fluke | Gocoo | Juno Reactor | Kerry Walsh | Rob Dougan

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | La-La Land Records | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Thrillers | Warner Bros.