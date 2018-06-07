The Matrix Reloaded Music from the Motion Picture + Bonus Tracks – 2-Disc Limited Edition Set

$54.99
Details
La-La Land Records, Warner Bros. and Warner Bros. music continue celebrating Warner Bros.’ 90th anniversary with this deluxe, 2-CD expanded archival collection release of Don Davis’ phenomenal original score to the 2003 motion picture THE MATRIX RELOADED, the second installment in THE MATRIX SAGA starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and Carrie-Anne Moss, and directed by the Wachowski Siblings. Experimental and atmospheric, yet orchestral and thematic, Don Davis’ score is a sci-fi action wonder onto itself. Clocking in at more than 150 minutes, this spectacular 2-CD set was produced by Don Davis, Neil S. Bulk and Dan Goldwasser, mastered by Mike Matessino and is limited to 3500 units. In depth, exclusive liner notes by Tim Greiving feature comments from Mr. Davis and co-composer (on some tracks) Ben Watkins (aka Juno Reactor).
All of Don Davis’ original music recorded for the film is presented on this release, including his original scored versions of those two cues, as well as additional tracks that were dropped, eventually replaced by electronica in the final film.
Special Features
- All of Don Davis' original music recorded for the film is presented on this release, as well as additional tracks that were dropped and eventually replaced by electronica in the film
- A number of bonus tracks not featured on the original album release are also included
- Limited Edition Collector's Series of 3,500 units
- Linrer notes booklet with writing on the making of the groundbreaking films, along with rare production photos from the set.
Playlists
- Disc 1
- Main Title/Trinity vs. Car by: Don Davis
3:24
- Enter the Neb by: Don Davis
1:11
- Smith at the Door by: Don Davis
4:17
- Furious Angels by: Rob Dougan
5:33
- Smith vs. Smith/Free Flight by: Don Davis
3:40
- The Wonder of Zion/The Lascivious Lift/Link and Zee by: Don Davis
4:37
- Morpheus on the Mount/Zion Drum Source by: Don Davis
2:50
- Zion by: Fluke
4:35
- Goodnight Zion/The Bane Transformation by: Don Davis
2:42
- Bane Voyage by: Don Davis
2:58
- First, I Must Apologize by: Don Davis
1:12
- Teahouse by: Gocoo | Juno Reactor
1:07
- The Industrial Highway by: Don Davis
1:16
- Oracle Oratory by: Don Davis
2:05
- The Purpose That Created Us by: Don Davis
2:59
- Burly Brawl by: Don Davis | Juno Reactor
5:53
- Council of Cool/Meeting the Merovingian by: Don Davis
3:48
- Choice Is an Illusion by: Don Davis
2:42
- Sample This by: Don Davis
3:54
- Meet the Keymaker/Some Skill by: Don Davis
1:33
- Chateau by: Rob Dougan
3:26
- Double Trouble by: Don Davis
2:22
- Mona Lisa Overdrive by: Don Davis | Juno Reactor
10:16
- Disc 2
- Truck vs. Truck/The Plan/Final Flight of the Vigilant by: Don Davis
11:36
- Kill the Keymaker/Doddering Old Fool by: Don Davis
6:07
- The Problem Is Choice/Window Switch/Neo Miraculous/No More Nebuchadnezzer/Conclusion Confusion by: Don Davis
13:33
- Disc 2 - Bonus Tracks
- Niaiserie by: Kerry Walsh
6:05
- Burly Brawl (alternate) by: Don Davis
5:58
- Chateau Swashbuckling (alternate) by: Don Davis
3:49
- The Plan (with synth) by: Don Davis
4:18
- Niaiserie (instrumental) by: Don Davis
6:01
- Matrix Reloaded Suite by: Don Davis
17:41
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Andy Arness | Anthony Brandon Wong | Carrie-Anne Moss | Christine Anu | Christopher Kirby | Cornel West | Essie Davis | Gina Torres | Gloria Foster | Harold Perrineau | Harry Lennix | Hugo Weaving | Jada Pinkett Smith | Keanu Reeves | Lambert Wilson | Laurence Fishburne | Leigh Whannell | Monica Bellucci | Nona Gaye | Randall Duk Kim | Ray Anthony | Roy Jones Jr. | Terrell Dixon | Tory Mussett
Directors: Andy Wachowski | Lana Wachowski
Project Name: The Matrix Reloaded
Contributors: Don Davis | Fluke | Gocoo | Juno Reactor | Kerry Walsh | Rob Dougan
