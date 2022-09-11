Resistance 2 (2008) Video Game Original Promotional Card with Katee Sackhoff [Y77]

- Cast: Brian Gross | Chris Fries | Dan Brown | David Boat | David Kaye | David Paul Olsen | Emerson Brooks | Gideon Emery | Grant George | Greg Ellis | Jared Farid Ward | Katee Sackhoff | Khary Payton | Marc Mailand | Marshall Cook | Mike Vaughn | Peter Jessop | Rick Pasqualone | Robin Atkin Downes | Tony Sears | Travis Willingham | Troy Baker
- Directors: Brian Hastings
- Project Name Resistance 2
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Promotional Sheets
- Genres: Action | Game/Video Game | Suspense
- Studios: Insomniac Games
- More: Katee Sackhoff | Khary Payton
Resistance 2 (2008) Video Game Original Promotional Card with Katee Sackhoff.
Project Abraham was a promotional website, soon found out to be a small part of a greater ARG (alternate reality game) that was released on July 3, 2008, giving hints and clues about Resistance 2.
It centers around a top-secret military project codenamed Project Abraham, under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Department of War and was conducted between October and December 1950 by the Special Research Projects Administration as a means to find a cure to the Chimeran virus (known as the “European Influenza” by the research team).
According to the game’s storyline, volunteers were injected with experimental vaccines to the virus, followed by a dose of the Chimeran virus itself. The results were often gruesome and unsuccessful. The project occurs before the events of Resistance: Fall of Man.
Resistance 2 is a 2008 science fiction first-person shooter video game developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony Computer Entertainment for the PlayStation 3. It’s the sequel to Resistance: Fall of Man.
