Resistance 2 (2008) Video Game Original Promotional Card with Katee Sackhoff [Y77]

Resistance 2 (2008) Video Game Original Promotional Card with Katee Sackhoff [Y77]
Resistance 2 (2008) Video Game Original Promotional Card with Katee Sackhoff [Y77]
Resistance 2 (2008) Video Game Original Promotional Card with Katee Sackhoff [Y77]
$7.83
$6.99
See Options

3 in stock
card
SKU: 220911-102857-1
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Resistance 2 (2008) Video Game Original Promotional Card with Katee Sackhoff.

Project Abraham was a promotional website, soon found out to be a small part of a greater ARG (alternate reality game) that was released on July 3, 2008, giving hints and clues about Resistance 2.

It centers around a top-secret military project codenamed Project Abraham, under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Department of War and was conducted between October and December 1950 by the Special Research Projects Administration as a means to find a cure to the Chimeran virus (known as the “European Influenza” by the research team).

According to the game’s storyline, volunteers were injected with experimental vaccines to the virus, followed by a dose of the Chimeran virus itself. The results were often gruesome and unsuccessful. The project occurs before the events of Resistance: Fall of Man.

Resistance 2 is a 2008 science fiction first-person shooter video game developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony Computer Entertainment for the PlayStation 3. It’s the sequel to Resistance: Fall of Man.

