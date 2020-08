Morgan Mint Abraham Lincoln Coin Collection – 1909 Penny, 2003 Penny, 2003 Illinois State Quarter

View larger $37.99 From: $23.97 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ 635 $23.97 636 $23.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock 635 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock 636





635 SKU: 200823-81770-1

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. 636 SKU: 200823-81770-2

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. SKU: 200823-81770-1Weight: 0.15 lbsCondition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.SKU: 200823-81770-2Weight: 0.15 lbsCondition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Memorabilia

Genres: Biography | History

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Morgan Mint Abraham Lincoln Coin Collection – set includes a 1909 Lincoln Penny, 2003 Lincoln Penny, and a 2003 Illinois State Quarter. The item is in very good condition with some cracks in the outside case. Please review photos for condition details.



Subject: Abraham Lincoln

Related Items

Categories

Biography | History | Memorabilia