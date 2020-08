Hasbro Cabbage Patch Kids Preschool Kids Doll + Box + Adoption Papers [0296]

toy SKU: 200824-81789-1

UPC: 038976304004

Weight: 4.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Genres: Family

Studio: Hasbro

Details

Cabbage Patch Kids Preschool Kids Doll + Box + Birth Certificate and Adoption Papers Application. Audrey Alana born September 1st. The item is in very good condition with some bends and creases on the outside packaging. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Material: plastic, cloth

