The Marseille Contract (The Destructors) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Blue Vinyl Edition

$48.13
$42.97
See Options

4 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 220427-100899-1
UPC: 8809114690839
Part No: BEAT-81
Weight: 1.7 lbs
Condition: New

Another thriller film score by Roy Budd, The Marseilles Contract (The Destructors) is reissued on LP for the first time. The Marseilles Contract is a 1974 crime thriller directed by Robert Parrish, one of the directors of Casino Royale (1967), starring Michael Caine, James Mason, and Anthony Quinn. The score is a prime example of Roy Budd’s signature action thriller jazz/crime sound but has been somewhat overlooked by Budd fans and soundtrack fans alike.

The original album was only released in France on 7 inch vinyl for promotional use, and was previously reissued only once on CD in 1999 – all the more reason not to pass up this vinyl reissue packed with orchestrated jazz-funk, Roy Buddish jazz tunes, and copious breaks.

Special Features

  • First time on vinyl
  • Re-mastered from the original master tapes
  • Extensive liner-notes by Charlie Brigden
  • 180g heavyweight vinyl housed in gatefold tip-on sleeve

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Material: Blue Vinyl
Explore More...

