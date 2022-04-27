The Marseille Contract (The Destructors) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Blue Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Alan Rossett | Alexandra Stewart | André Oumansky | Anthony Quinn | Billy Kearns | Catherine Rouvel | Charles Millot | Dyanik Zurakowska | Gene Moskowitz | Georges Beller | Georges Lycan | Hella Petri | James Jones | James Mason | Jean-Louis Fortuit | Jerry Brouer | John Rico | Marcel Bozzuffi | Martine Kelly | Maureen Kerwin | Maurice Ronet | Michael Caine | Patrick Floersheim | Pierre Koulak | Pierre Salinger | Sam White | Vernon Dobtcheff
Another thriller film score by Roy Budd, The Marseilles Contract (The Destructors) is reissued on LP for the first time. The Marseilles Contract is a 1974 crime thriller directed by Robert Parrish, one of the directors of Casino Royale (1967), starring Michael Caine, James Mason, and Anthony Quinn. The score is a prime example of Roy Budd’s signature action thriller jazz/crime sound but has been somewhat overlooked by Budd fans and soundtrack fans alike.
The original album was only released in France on 7 inch vinyl for promotional use, and was previously reissued only once on CD in 1999 – all the more reason not to pass up this vinyl reissue packed with orchestrated jazz-funk, Roy Buddish jazz tunes, and copious breaks.
Special Features
- First time on vinyl
- Re-mastered from the original master tapes
- Extensive liner-notes by Charlie Brigden
- 180g heavyweight vinyl housed in gatefold tip-on sleeve
