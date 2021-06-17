Philip Ahn in The Keys to the Kingdom Original 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Card [H40]

- Cast: Anne Revere | Benson Fong | Cedric Hardwicke | Edmund Gwenn | Gregory Peck | James Gleason | Jane Ball | Leonard Strong | Peggy Ann Garner | Philip Ahn | Roddy McDowall | Rose Stradner | Ruth Nelson | Thomas Mitchell | Vincent Price
- Directors: John M. Stahl
- Project Name The Keys of the Kingdom
- Subject Philip Ahn
- Product Types: Lobby Cards | Press Photos | Originals | Originals
- Genres: Drama | War
- Studios: Twentieth Century Fox
- Original Release Date: December 15, 1944
- Rating: PG
- More: Gregory Peck | Philip Ahn
Philip Ahn in The Keys to the Kingdom Original 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Card.
Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 8x10 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Anne Revere | Benson Fong | Cedric Hardwicke | Edmund Gwenn | Gregory Peck | James Gleason | Jane Ball | John M. Stahl | Leonard Strong | Peggy Ann Garner | Philip Ahn | Roddy McDowall | Rose Stradner | Ruth Nelson | Thomas Mitchell | Vincent Price
- Shows / Movies: The Keys of the Kingdom
- Genres: Drama | War
- Studios / Manufacturers: Twentieth Century Fox
- Product Types: Originals | Originals