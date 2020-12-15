Share Page Support Us
National Lampoon Radio Dinner Vinyl Edition (1972) Charles White III Cover Art [E67]

National Lampoon Radio Dinner Vinyl Edition (1972) Charles White III Cover Art [E67]
View larger

$19.99

$14.70


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 201215-83893-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Comedy | Music Videos | Musical
Details

National Lampoon Radio Dinner Vinyl Edition (1972) Charles White III Cover Art. Featuring Christopher Guest, Norman Rose, Jill Andre, Jackson Beck, Alex Bennett, Windy Craig, Jessica Hendra, Melissa Manchester, Jack Marks, Naomi R. Page, Diane Reed and others.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

