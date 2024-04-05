Set of 9 TV Guide Magazines Hand-Painted Illustration Covers Richard Amsel, Al Hirschfeld, Bob Peak [T28]

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Set of 9 TV Guide Magazines Hand-Painted Illustration Covers Richard Amsel, Al Hirschfeld, Bob Peak.
Sept. 30 – Oct. 6, 1978
Richard Chamberlain, Robert Conrad and Barbara Carrera, art by Jim Sharpe
Nov. 6 – 12, 1976
Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable, art by Richard Amsel
Jan. 5 – 11, 1980
Jamie Farr, Alan Alda and Loretta Swit, art by Ronald Searle
March 1 – 7, 1980
Herve Villechaize and Ricardo Montalban of Fantasy Island, art by Al Hirschfeld
Nov. 1 – 7, 1980
John Anderson, Ronald Reagan and President Jimmy Carter, art by Jim Sharpe
Sept. 6 – 12, 1980
Richard Chamberlain in Shogun, art by Richard Amsel
Oct. 25 – 31, 1980
James Gregory and Hal Linden of Barney Miller, art by Al Hirschfeld
June 23 – 29, 1979
Johnny Carson, art by Jim Sharpe
May 3 – 9, 1980
Robin Williams and Pam Dauber of Mark and Mindy, art by Bob Peak
Items have wear, tears and bends with varying conditions. Please review listing photos for condition details.