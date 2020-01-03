Playboy Magazine Holiday Anniversary Issue (Vol. 13, No. 1, January 1966) [1145]

$13.99
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Playboy Magazine Holiday Anniversary Issue (Vol. 13, No. 1, January 1966) Budd Shulberg, Jean-Paul Sartre, James Baldwin, Vladimir Nabokov, Jules Feiffer, Leroy Neiman.
The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.
Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: Budd Shulberg | James Baldwin | Jean-Paul Sartre | Jules Feiffer | Leroy Neiman | Vladimir Nabokov
