Sci-Fi Thriller Tenet IMAX and 70MM Re-Release (2024)

Syncopy, Warner Bros.

Ahead of the release of Dune: Part Two from filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, Warner Bros. Pictures re-releases Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed sci-fi action film Tenet on IMAX for one week, starting Friday, February 23, 2024. The reissue of Tenet includes exclusive footage from Dune: Part Two and dovetails into the debut of the Denis Villeneuve film, in theaters and IMAX on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Tenet is being released in movie theaters in major cities across the US and Canada, along with select international markets, in 70mm IMAX, IMAX Digital and Standard 70mm. Theaters include AMC Lincoln Square, Universal CityWalk IMAX, TCL Chinese IMAX and AMC Metreon on 70mm IMAX film.